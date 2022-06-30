Police: Shooting in Newark wounds 9; all expected to survive

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Police say nine people have been shot in Newark, New Jersey, including a teenager. Acting Newark public safety director Raul Malave told reporters at the scene that all of the victims are expected to survive and police are searching for a vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting. Five of the victims, including a 17-year-old, brought themselves to a hospital. Four other victims were taken to a hospital by emergency responders. Officers responded to the shooting near the corner of Sheppard Avenue and Clinton Place at about 6:19 p.m. They are looking for a white Honda Pilot that was stolen in Jersey City.