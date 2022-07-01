Opposition: Philippines should rejoin international court

By JIM GOMEZ

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Opposition leaders have asked new Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to restore the country’s membership in the International Criminal Court to strengthen defenses against human rights abuses. Former President Rodrigo Duterte, whose six-year term ended on Thursday, withdrew the country’s ratification of the treaty which created the court after it launched a preliminary examination into thousands of killings in his anti-drug campaign. Opposition leaders say restoring membership in the court would improve the country’s image and protect people from crimes against humanity committed by government officials.