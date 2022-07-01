Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 1:43 AM

Turkey blocks access to Deutsche Well and Voice of America

ZEYNEP BILGINSOY
Associated Press

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s media watchdog has banned access to the Turkish services of U.S. public service broadcaster Voice of America and German broadcaster Deutsche Welle. The Supreme Board of Radio and Television enforced a February decision requiring international media that publishes television content in Turkish online to apply for a broadcast license. An Ankara court ruled to restrict access to the website of the two state-owned broadcasters late Thursday. In a statement Friday, Deutsche Welle said it didn’t comply with the licensing requirement because it “would have allowed the Turkish government to censor editorial content.”

AP National News

Associated Press

Skip to content