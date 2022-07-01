Ukraine protests Russian film screening at Czech film fest

PRAGUE (AP) — An international film festival in the Czech spa town of Karlovy Vary has kicked off amid controversy following a protest by Ukraine against the screening of a Russian movie. Prior to the start of the 56th edition of the festival, several leading Ukrainian filmmakers along with Ukraine’s ambassador to Prague protested the scheduled screening of “Captain Volkonogov Escaped.” The 56th-edition of the festival will culminate in a ceremony to honor Australian Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush for his contribution to world cinema. Rush won an Academy Award for actor in a leading role in “Shine” in 1997. Organizers will also honor U.S. Oscar-winning actor and producer Benicio Del Toro.