At Home: Gear, toys, tips to help beat the heat outdoors
By KIM COOK
Associated Press
The thermostat has officially hit swelter. Whether you’re trying to play in the backyard or just chill outdoors, there’s a bunch of new ideas and gear designed to help everyone stay cool. First, architects say there are simple ways to make an outdoor space more heat-wave friendly. Make sure you have an area that’s covered and shaded, and includes a water feature. Having a pool is great but even a hose or tap can bring relief. Try to put in surfaces that aren’t too dark or too light. As for gear, retailers and designers have a variety of sprinkler accessories, kids’ water toys, and cooling vests and beds for dogs.