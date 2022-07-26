Russia’s Lavrov urges UN reforms to raise Africa’s voice

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister said his country supports reforming the U.N. Security Council to give a more powerful role to developing nations, including African countries. Sergey Lavrov spoke Tuesday in Kampala, Uganda’s capital, after meeting with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. Uganda is the third stop on Lavrov’s tour of Africa as Russia tries to break diplomatic isolation over its war in Ukraine. Lavrov will end his trip with a visit to Ethiopia, the headquarters of the 54-nation African Union. Lavrov spoke alongside Museveni, a U.S. ally whose government also maintains friendly ties with Russia. Uganda is one of 25 African nations that abstained or didn’t vote in the U.N. General Assembly resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

