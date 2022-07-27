How England’s national team became a power in women’s soccer

The England women’s soccer team is the talk of the nation and capturing hearts and minds because of its run to the European Championship final. Messages of support and praise have come from the royal family and prime minister. There are some key reasons behind the growing success of “The Lionesses.” The massive injection of cash into the women’s game is beginning to pay off in terms in improved standards of play and higher viewing figures. Women’s soccer is more professional and has better coaching. England also has a national team coach with expertise in the women’s game.

