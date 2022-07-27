Protesters enter Iraqi parliament, chant curses against Iran

BAGHDAD (AP) — Hundreds of Iraqi protesters breached Baghdad’s parliament Wednesday, chanting curses against Iran, in a protest against the selection of a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties. Many protesters were followers of an influential cleric. Some were seen walking on tables and waving Iraqi flags. No lawmakers were present. Only security forces were inside the building and they appeared to allow the protesters in with relative ease.

