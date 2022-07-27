WNBA’s Griner tells drug trial: ‘My career is my whole life’

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner testified at her drug possession trial in Russia that an interpreter translated only a fraction of what was said during questioning when she was detained at Moscow’s airport in February and officials told her to sign documents without giving an explanation. The testimony by Griner came on the same day that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington has offered a deal to Russia aimed at bringing home the WNBA star and another jailed American, Paul Whelan. Griner has been detained since mid-February after police said they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She has pleaded guilty to the charges.

