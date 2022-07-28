In Georgia, Democrats look to abortion rights to lure votes

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — With new abortion restrictions clamping down in Georgia, Democrats hope their advocacy of abortion rights will lure moderates and shore up enthusiasm. That gambit could determine a U.S. Senate seat and the governor’s race in the South’s premier swing state. Democrats will make their pitch in places like affluent eastern Cobb County, hoping to lure college-educated women away from Republicans. They’ll be fighting against GOP candidates focused on the economy, a flip from historical patterns where Republicans sought to motivate voters with opposition to abortion. However, some Democrats fear that support for abortion rights won’t be enough to win in November.

