Judge: Wisconsin probe found ‘absolutely no’ election fraud

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge says that a Republican-ordered, taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 election found “absolutely no evidence of election fraud,” but did reveal contempt for the state’s open records law by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and a former state Supreme Court justice he hired. Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Thursday awarded about $98,000 in attorneys’ fees to the liberal watchdog group American Oversight, bringing an end in circuit court to one of four lawsuits the group filed. Vos’s attorney says he’ll recommend that Vos appeal the ruling. Vos ordered the probe last year under pressure from Donald Trump, who lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden in battleground Wisconsin by nearly 21,000 votes.

