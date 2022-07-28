Landslide triggered by heavy rains kills 6 in Iran’s capital

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV says the death toll in a landslide triggered by heavy rains in northwestern Tehran has reached six, with 14 people believed missing. The report said that heavy rains in the early hours of Thursday caused flash floods and then landslides in a neighborhood at the foothills of the Alborz mountain range. Damage was also caused to a religious shrine. The report said rescue teams were deployed at the scene, and nine people were injured in the incident. It added that search efforts were underway for those who could still be buried under the mud.

