Nigerian leader faces impeachment threats amid insecurity
By CHINEDU ASADU
Associated Press
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Opposition lawmakers in Nigeria have threatened to impeach the country’s president Muhammadu Buhari over accusations he has failed to implement recommendations to stem rising violence in the West African nation just as Nigeria’s National Security Council announced plans for a new strategy to end the violence. After a six-month impeachment notice issued to the president by the opposition in the Nigerian Senate, their counterparts in the House of Representatives said they would follow suit. Buhari also met with Nigeria’s security chiefs to discuss new strategies.