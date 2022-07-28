Obama White House portrait to be unveiled at Sept. 7 event

WASHINGTON (AP) — Barack Obama’s presidential portrait will be unveiled at the White House in a September ceremony hosted by his former No. 2, President Joe Biden. An Obama spokesperson, who spoke on background because the ceremony hadn’t been formally announced, said portraits of the former president and Michelle Obama would be presented in the East Room on September 7. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host the Obamas for the occasion. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre planned to announce the portrait unveiling during her press briefing later Wednesday. As with previous such ceremonies, the artists and details about the artwork won’t be released until the day of the ceremony.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

