France skirts over Khashoggi killing amid Saudi prince visit

PARIS (AP) — France’s presidency has focused on global warming, the war in Ukraine and the Iran nuclear deal in relaying details about the controversial dinner in Paris between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron. In a generally celebratory statement, it skirted over the issue of the gruesome Saudi killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. Western intelligence has determined the crown prince was complicit in the killing. Macron’s office said he sought to coordinate European energy diversity and fighting climate change with Saudi Arabia and “addressed the issue of human rights.” In contrast, U.S. President Joe Biden met with the Saudi prince earlier this month and told him he held him responsible for Khashoggi’s killing.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.