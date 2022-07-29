Miami school board reverses itself, approves sex ed textbook

MIAMI (AP) — The school board for Florida’s largest district is rescinding a decision made last week that rejected new sex education textbooks for middle and high school students. The debate over the sex education materials in Miami takes place as school districts and boards navigate a new landscape in Florida classrooms over what officials deem appropriate content. Miami-Dade County has 334,000 students and is the nation’s fourth-largest public school system. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed new laws this year that prevent teachers from talking about gender identity and sexual orientation to third graders and younger and limiting how race can be discussed.

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON The Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.