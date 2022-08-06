Some South Carolina Republicans pause at abortion ban brink

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some South Carolina lawmakers who oppose abortion are being cautious when it comes to tightening the state’s already restrictive laws even further. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, paving the way for states to enact total bans if they choose to do so. South Carolina currently has a law banning abortion after cardiac activity is detected, at about six weeks of pregnancy. Lawmakers called a special session after the high court’s decision in June to discuss the issue. But some are hesitating after seeing voters in conservative Kansas overwhelmingly reject a measure that would allow the legislature to tighten restrictions or enact a total ban.

