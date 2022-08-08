Deputy Secretary Sherman says US ‘doubling down’ on Pacific

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The United States is doubling down on its investment in the Pacific. That’s what U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said as she concluded a five-nation visit to the region in New Zealand. Critics have accused the U.S. of neglecting the region and allowing China’s influence to flourish. Sherman said the U.S. has always been a Pacific nation. She said it has been a priority of President Joe Biden to rebuild alliances and relationships around the world, and the administration is using “every vehicle possible” to collaborate with its Pacific partners.

