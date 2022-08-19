Divided UN council fails to approve more top Taliban travel

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The divided U.N. Security Council has failed to reach agreement on whether to extend travel exemptions for 13 Taliban officials now ruling Afghanistan. U.N. diplomats said the current exemptions will now expire at midnight Friday because Russia and China asked for a delay until Monday afternoon to consider a new U.S. proposal. U.N. diplomats said Russia and China want to allow all 13 to continue to travel. The U.S. and Western nations are determined to cut the number to protest the Taliban’s rollback of women’s rights and failure to form an inclusive government as it promised.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.