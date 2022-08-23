2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses

NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York Democrats have been ousted from the U.S. House in primary elections after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation’s largest liberal states. A 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee, Carolyn Maloney, and a first-term progressive, Mondaire Jones, one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress, lost their elections. Maloney lost to her longtime colleague, congressman Jerry Nadler. Jones lost in a crowded race for a new district. The chair of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, Sean Patrick Maloney, survived a primary challenge of his own from a progressive.

BY MICHELLE L. PRICE and BRENDAN FARRINGTON Associated Press

