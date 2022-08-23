GOP Rep. Webster narrowly beats Laura Loomer in Florida

NEW YORK (AP) — A Trump protégé who is under federal investigation in a sex trafficking case, Florida congressman Matt Gaetz, has won a primary contest seen as a test of whether he could keep support among moderate Republicans. Gaetz has not been charged and denies wrongdoing. He was facing a challenge Tuesday from a former Marine and executive at FedEx, Mark Lombardo, in Florida’s 1st Congressional District. A former Department of Health employee who questioned the state’s COVID-19 data, Rebekah Jones, won the Democratic primary for the seat in the heavily Republican district. A state inspector general’s report concluded Jones’ allegations about COVID-19 data were unfounded.

BY MICHELLE L. PRICE and BRENDAN FARRINGTON Associated Press

