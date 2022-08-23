Republican Sweeney plans to withdraw from Alaska House race

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. House candidate Tara Sweeney says she plans to end her campaign. Sweeney says she does not see a path to victory or to raise the resources needed to be successful in the November general election. Sweeney was positioned in fourth place following last week’s U.S. House primary as Alaska elections officials continued to count ballots. She was far behind the top finishers, Democrat Mary Peltola and Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, who are already poised to advance to the November general election. Meanwhile, Democrat Pat Chesbro advanced to the November general election in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race and Republican Charlie Pierce advanced in the race for governor.

