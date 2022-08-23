Thai protesters say PM reaches term limit, must step down

BANGKOK (AP) — Protesters in Thailand have called for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to step down, saying he has exceeded his constitutional term limit. Prayuth led a military coup in May 2014, and his critics say he has held the office of prime minister for eight years as of Wednesday. His supporters say his term began later. Activists have been seeking Prayuth’s resignation for almost three years. A demonstration Tuesday at a traditional protest venue in Bangkok appeared to draw fewer than 200 people. A petition from opposition lawmakers was sent to the Constitutional Court, and there is speculation the court might announce Wednesday whether it will decide the term limit question.

