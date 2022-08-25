Pakistani court bars police from arresting ex-premier Khan
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court has barred police from arresting the country’s former prime minister until Sept. 1. Imran Khan is accused of making verbal threats to police officers and a judge at a recent rally. His appearance before the court came days after the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif leveled terrorism charges against Khan, escalating political tensions and drawing nationwide condemnation from his Tehreek-e-Insaf party. Sharif replaced Khan in April when Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament.