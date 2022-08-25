Pakistani court bars police from arresting ex-premier Khan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court has barred police from arresting the country’s former prime minister until Sept. 1. Imran Khan is accused of making verbal threats to police officers and a judge at a recent rally. His appearance before the court came days after the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif leveled terrorism charges against Khan, escalating political tensions and drawing nationwide condemnation from his Tehreek-e-Insaf party. Sharif replaced Khan in April when Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.