Reports: Iran allows women to attend Tehran soccer game

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Iranian news agency says that in a rare move, authorities have allowed women to attend a soccer game at the Tehran Azadi stadium in the Iranian capital. Videos posted on social media show women inside the stadium as the game between Esteghlal FC and Mes-e Kerman kicked off on Thursday evening. Women are seen waving blue team flags of Esteghlal and cheering from their seats. The semi-official ISNA news agency says 500 tickets were dedicated exclusively for women at the 100,000-seat stadium. A news website, Asriran, said that four hours ahead of the match, tickets for women sold for about $70 on the black market, compared to their official price of under $2.

