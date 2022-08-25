Russia frees ex-mayor but he still faces charges for remarks

A Russian court has ordered the release of a former mayor of the country’s fourth-largest city from custody pending an investigation and trial on charges of criticizing Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. Yevgeny Roizman, 59, who served as the mayor of Yekaterinburg in from 2013 to 2018, was allowed to walk free Thursday. But he was barred from attending public events, using the internet, telephone or mail and communicating with anyone other than his lawyers and close family. Police arrested Roizman on Wednesday. He told reporters the case against him has been launched under a new law adopted after Russia sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.