Sweet or not? German farmer trials solar roofs for orchard

GELSDORF, Germany (AP) — Solar installations on arable land are becoming increasingly popular in Europe and North America, as farmers seek to make the most of their land and establish a second source of revenue. Getting the right mix of crop and solar is hard though, because modern fruit varieties are finely tuned to particular growing conditions. Any change can tip the balance, costing farmers revenue if their produce gets damaged or doesn’t meet consumers’ tastes. German apple farmer Christian Nachtwey is working with researchers to test which varieties and types of solar panel work best together. The goal is to prevent renewable energy production from competing for precious land with agriculture — a growing concern for those seeking to tackle both climate change and rising food prices.

