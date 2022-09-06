Brazil on edge for a bicentennial Bolsonaro has made his own

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is calling Wednesday’s bicentennial a chance to celebrate the nation’s proud history. But his critics say he has transformed what should be a day of unity into a campaign event that they fear he will use to undermine next month’s election. Bolsonaro has urged Brazilians to flood the streets, and tens of thousands of his supporters are expected to turn out. He will be attending military displays in the capital of Brasilia and his hometown of Rio de Janeiro. The president trails former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the polls before the Oct. 2 election, and he has sought to cast doubt on Brazil’s electronic voting system.

By CARLA BRIDI and DIANE JEANTET Associated Press

