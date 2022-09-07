German parliament honors Gorbachev, who enabled unification

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s parliament has paid tribute to Mikhail Gorbachev by holding a minute of silence for the former Soviet leader who paved the way for German reunification 32 years ago. Flags at the parliament’s Reichstag building in Berlin were lowered to half-staff as lawmakers opened Wednesday’s session with the tribute. The speaker of parliament said that “we Germans have much to thank Mikhail Gorbachev for.” Gorbachev’s drive for reform and increasing openness set the scene for the peaceful collapse of communism and the fall of the Berlin Wall. Germany was reunited as a member of NATO less than a year later and with a promise that Soviet troops would be withdrawn.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.