3 dead after 7.6 quake hits remote part of Papua New Guinea

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — At least three people are dead after a powerful earthquake hit a remote part of Papua New Guinea. Some buildings and roads were also damaged in the Sunday morning jolt that was felt across the Pacific island country. The deaths were from a landslide in the gold-mining town of Wau. There was also damage to some health centers, homes, rural roads and highways. Authorities say the sparse, scattered population and lack of large buildings near the epicenter may have helped prevent a larger disaster from the magnitude 7.6 earthquake. One resident from the town closest to the epicenter described his ordeal to the Associated Press.

