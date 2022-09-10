GOP nominee for Kansas governor tries to flip abortion issue

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The Republican nominee for Kansas governor is trying to make the Democratic incumbent’s support for abortion rights a liability. GOP nominee and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt pursued that tactic Saturday during a debate at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson despite last month’s strong statewide vote affirming abortion rights. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has been a strong supporter of abortion rights. Voters last month rejected a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution that Schmidt supported. But he suggested Kelly is out of step with Kansas voters and supports abortion on demand. She said, “He’s making that up.”

