Helicopter crash kills 3 in Kabul during training session

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban’s defense ministry says at least three crew members were killed when the U.S.-manufactured Black Hawk helicopter they were flying crashed. The statement Saturday said that five others were wounded in the accident during a training session overseen by Afghanistan’s defense ministry at the capital of Kabul. It is not known how many U.S. choppers remain in the hands of the Taliban government. As the U.S.-backed Afghan government collapsed in mid-August last year, dozens of Afghan pilots fled to Central Asian countries, including Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

