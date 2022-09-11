Australia’s PM says referendum on republic not his priority

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says now is not the time to talk about a referendum on the country becoming a republic while people are paying tribute to the life of Queen Elizabeth II. Many regarded Australians’ respect and affection for the late monarch as the biggest obstacle to plans for a change in government. Albanese had created a new position of Assistant Minister for the Republic in June but said Sunday that “now is the time for us to pay tribute to the life of Queen Elizabeth, a life well lived, a life of dedication and loyalty including to the Australian people and for us to honor and grieve.” He has said previously that a referendum is not a priority of his first term in government.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.