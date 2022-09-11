Death toll in northern Mexico bus crash rises to 20

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The death toll in a northern Mexico bus crash has risen to 20, as questions emerge about whether a double-tanker fuel truck may have caused the deadly accident. The state government of Hidalgo, where eight of the victims were from, said Saturday’s crash also killed 11 people from the Gulf coast state of Veracruz. While there had been some concern the victims were a contingent of migrant laborers, Hidalgo said the bus simply picked up anyone who flagged it down along its route to the northern city of Monterrey. The crash might have been caused by one of the truck’s two tank trailers coming lose.

