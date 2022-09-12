‘Cruel prank’ led to panic, lockdown at Florida high school

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a shooting scare at a central Florida high school was “cruel prank” carried out by two groups of students who now face criminal charges and possible expulsion. Daytona Beach police said in a lengthy statement Sunday that rumors, lies and conspiracy theories have been “floating around” on social media since Friday’s lockdown at Mainland High School. They say several students created the prank which has gotten out of control due to internet trolls and people who don’t even live in Florida. The students face second-degree felony charges. An extra police presence is also expected at the school on Monday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.