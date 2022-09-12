Director of Grammy-winning Fisk Jubilee Singers has died

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The man who served as musical director of the Grammy-winning Fisk Jubilee Singers for nearly 30 years has died. Fisk University says in a statement that 70-year-old Paul T. Kwami died Saturday after an illness. During Kwami’s tenure from 1994 to 2022, the singing group based at the historically Black university in Nashville, Tennessee, also received other accolades, including a Dove Award and a National Medal of the Arts in addition to being inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. They performed in venues including Carnegie Hall, Ryman Auditorium, Apollo Theater and the White House. A native of Ghana, Kwami sang with the Fisk Jubilee Singers before graduating from Fisk University in 1985.

