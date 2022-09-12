Swedish voters boost anti-immigration party amid high crime

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A populist anti-immigration party has surged to become Sweden’s second largest political force after a national election. The campaign was dominated by fears of gang violence that have given the once-safe Scandinavian country one of Europe’s highest levels of gun violence. With more than 94% of the ballots counted, the center-right opposition has a razor-thin edge over the governing Social Democrats and their allies in the center-left bloc. However, the election authority said the vote is so close that the final result will not be known until later this week when votes from the mail and abroad are counted. As of now, no party can secure a majority of 175 seats in Sweden’s parliament.

By VANESSA GERA, JAN M. OLSEN and JAMES BROOKS Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.