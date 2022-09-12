Thai protester accused of mocking queen gets 2 years’ prison

BANGKOK (AP) — A legal aid group says a court in Thailand has sentenced an activist to two years in prison for allegedly insulting the country’s queen by wearing traditional Thai attire at a demonstration for reform of the monarchy two years ago. Jatuporn “New” Saeoueng wore a pink dress as she walked down a red carpet at a mock fashion show held in a Bangkok street. The rally was billed as a counterpoint to a fashion show being held by a daughter of the king. Queen Suthida often dresses in elegant silk fashions on formal occasions, at which an attendant often holds a ceremonial umbrella over her. The protest was one in a series in 2020-2021 that called for new elections, a more democratic constitution and reform of the monarchy.

