11 dead, 29 injured in bus accident in Kashmir

NEW DELHI (AP) — A minibus has tumbled into a deep gorge in Indian-controlled Kashmir, killing 11 people and injuring 29 others. The Press Trust of India news agency quoted officials as saying that at least 36 people were on board the bus when the accident took place Wednesday near Sawjian. They say rescue efforts by the army, police and local villagers are underway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Twitter. Hundreds of thousands of people are killed or injured annually on India’s roads. Most accidents are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

