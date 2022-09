ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek actress and recording artist Irene Papas who acted alongside Hollywood stars including Gregory Peck, Anthony Quinn and Kirk Douglas has died at age 93. Papas was renowned for her dramatic performances and austere beauty that earned her prominent roles for over six decades. Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni described her as the “the personification of Greek beauty.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.