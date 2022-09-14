Michael Kors brings resort wear to the city at his NYFW show

NEW YORK (AP) — Fashion designer Michael Kors says he’s been doing some revenge travel since the pandemic and wants to help dress women who are doing the same. Kors’ spring/summer 2023 collection features business wear and night-out looks with a resort-style sensibility. At his New York Fashion Week show Wednesday, unbuttoned shirts billowed, fringe flowed and kaftans swept the floor as he focused on a more relaxed silhouette and what he called an “urban-resort convergence.” Among those with a front row view of the new designs were Serena Williams, Anna Wintour, Anne Hathaway and Vanessa Hudgens. Kors says ”people want to get dressed up again.”

