No sighting in northern Philippines of Chinese rocket debris

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials are warning of potential danger to aircraft and ships from debris from a new Chinese rocket launch that might fall in northern Philippine waters. Authorities say no debris has been sighted so far. The Philippine Space Agency says China launched a Long March 7A rocket on Tuesday night from Hainan island. The agency notified Philippine authorities before China’s rocket launch of potential danger in two areas at sea where the debris could crash down. On Thursday, an agency spokesperson said rocket parts that detach before reaching space should fall back offshore less than an hour after a rocket launch.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.