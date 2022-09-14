Poland wants Russia to return paintings looted during WWII

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s minister of culture says his country will formally ask Russia to return seven paintings now in a leading Moscow museum that were looted during World War II by the Soviet Red Army. He also said Wednesday that about 20 previous requests to Moscow for the return of thousands of other items stolen during WWII have fallen on deaf ears. The previously requested items included archives of the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz and Old Master paintings. The paintings that Poland now wants returned are by Italian artists dating from the 14th to the 18th century.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.