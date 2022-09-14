Tearful Allison Russell wins Americana Award for debut album

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Canadian singer-songwriter Allison Russell tearfully accepted the album of the year award for her debut solo record “Outside Child” at the Americana Honors and Awards. Russell said during the ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday that music had saved her after surviving an abusive childhood. Bluegrass guitarist Billy Strings won artist of the year, while six-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile won song of the year for “Right on Time.” Also honored with lifetime achievement awards were Don Williams, singer-actor Chris Isaak, gospel quartet The Fairfield Four, folk rock duo Indigo Girls, Stax Record executive Al Bell and the late country singer Don Williams.

