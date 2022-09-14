UN: Israeli hit on Damascus airport stopped aid deliveries

GENEVA (AP) — The commission of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria says an Israeli airstrike on the airport of the Syrian capital Damascus in June that forced it to close for two weeks led to the suspension of humanitarian activities during that period. On June 10, Israeli airstrikes that struck Damascus International Airport caused significant damage and rendered the main runway unserviceable. The airport opened two weeks later following repairs. Commission member Lynn Welchman said Wednesday the commission has been aware of some 14 Israeli airstrikes in Syria between January and June, adding that there were more strikes in August.

By JAMEY KEATEN and BASSEM MROUE Associated Press

