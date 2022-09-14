US announces over $750 million in new aid to Syrian people

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States has announced that it will provide more than $750 million in additional humanitarian funding for the Syrian people. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the U.N. Security Council Wednesday that the new donation is in addition to the over $800 million in additional U.S. humanitarian aid for Syria that she announced at a donor’s conference in Brussels in May. She said the new $756 million in assistance “will bring immediate relief to millions of refugees and displaced persons.” Thomas-Greenfield, who visited the region this summer, said the United States remains the world’s largest donor to Syria.

