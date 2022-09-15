Biden: Hate-fueled violence ‘has no place in America’
By COLLEEN LONG and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden gathered educators, faith leaders and others who have experienced violence firsthand for a discussion Thursday on how stop the violence, and promised action. In 2020, hate crimes in the U.S. were the highest in more than a decade, and the Justice Department has said it would increase efforts to counter it. Now, political violence fueled by lies about the 2020 election is overlapping with hate crimes. A growing number of ardent Donald Trump supporters seem ready to strike back against the FBI or others who they believe go too far in investigating the former president.