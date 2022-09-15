Cardi B pleads guilty, resolving case over NYC club brawls

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has resolved a yearslong criminal case stemming from a pair of brawls at New York City strip clubs, pleading guilty Thursday in a deal that requires her to perform 15 days of community service. The 29-year-old “WAP” singer agreed to a conditional discharge just as her case was about to go to trial, saying in a statement: “Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions.” Cardi B, a New York City native whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges stemming from the fights in August 2018. Ten other counts, including two felonies, were dismissed. Two co-defendants also pleaded guilty.

