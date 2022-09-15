China’s top legislator to meet S. Korea leaders for talks

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — China’s top legislator is to meet South Korean leaders including new President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul, as Yoon’s push to buttress a military alliance with Washington has caused concerns that it could hamper Seoul’s ties with Beijing. Li Zhanshu, one of President Xi Jinping’s closest confidants, is the highest-level Chinese official to visit South Korea since his predecessor came here in 2015. Key topics for discussions Friday will likely be Seoul’s plans to ensure a more stable operation of a U.S. missile defense system in South Korea which China views as a security threat and a Chinese role in curbing North Korean nuclear threats.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.