In a story published September 14, 2022, about the business impact of a possible railroad strike, The Associated Press misspelled the first name of the supply chain executive at the Retail Industry Leaders Association. It is Jess Dankert, not Jesse Dankert.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.